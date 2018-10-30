The dishes now being served at 167 East Bay St. aren’t quite as down-to-earth as the spectacular charcuterie that chef Craig Diehl fashioned from knuckles, skin and jowls when Cypress occupied the space. But that descriptor literally applies to diners at Tradd’s, the building’s current tenant.

Tradd’s has confined its dining areas to the ground floor of the three-story building: The old Cypress bar upstairs has been converted into private event space

Customers have their pick of two bars and a dining room, all of which offer a menu dominated by seafood. Among the options are crab cocktail, escargot, lobster gnocchi and five different kinds of caviar. Steak, duck and chicken are also available.

Owned by Tradd and Weesie Newton of Fleet Landing, Tradd’s advertised “sophisticated style” consists of bud vases, leopard-print upholstery and artwork featuring cowboys and men in traditional Native American dress, among other decorative touches.

For more information, call 843-414-7661 or visit facebook.com/traddschs. Tradd’s is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

