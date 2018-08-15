Lest there be any doubts about Toni’s Pizza’s Detroit bona fides, the beverage list should assuage them: The new Mount Pleasant pizzeria is serving Vernors and Faygo pop.
Toni’s was founded by a trio of Michiganders: Toni and Pete Sahutske, alums of legendary Buddy’s Pizza, and Pete Sahutske’s uncle, Steve Hopkins. And in keeping with tradition, the restaurant is serving a small selection of appetizers, salads and pastas.
Yet the centerpiece is the Detroit-style pie, which is currently trending in the Charleston area. For diners who haven’t familiarized themselves with the genre at Renzo’s regularly scheduled happy hour or Lewis Barbecue’s pop-up pizza party, the hallmarks of Detroit pizza are a rectangular blue steel pan, sweetish tomato sauce and tangy brick cheese.
Located at 1795 U.S. Highway 17, Unit 1, Toni’s is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-416-8232, or visit tonisdetroitpizza.com.