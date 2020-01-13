Wine bar food menus are typically dominated by cheese and meat, both of which are available at The Woodruff, which recently opened on Johns Island. But in addition to the expected savories, including a range of small plates, The Woodruff is serving half a dozen desserts.

Fittingly for an enterprise named for a toddler (in this case, owners Kayla and Kristen Bennett’s young son), The Woodruff doesn’t stint on sugar. Choices include a slice of Coca-Cola cake, blackberry toaster pastry, butterscotch sticky bun and Champagne Jell-O shots.

A diner enjoys a glass of wine at The Woodruff on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

For patrons who’d rather have their bubbles in a bottle, The Woodruff is pouring sparklers from four different countries and also offers a full lineup of still wines, as well as cocktails.

The Woodruff, 1802 Crowne Commons Way, Suite C3, is open 4 p.m.-close Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-close Saturday-Sunday. For more information, go to facebook.com/thewoodruffji or call 843-737-4071.

