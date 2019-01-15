When The Royal Tern posted a Facebook message alerting the owners of a wayward horse that it was grazing on their property, the Johns Island restaurant’s followers were unfazed. “Smart horse,” one wrote.
People and animals alike are apparently flocking to The Royal Tern, the island’s most talked-about restaurant opening in years. Headed up by brothers John and Ben Williams, who worked front of house for Holy City Hospitality and Ken Vedrinski, respectively, and chef David Pell, The Royal Tern is billing itself as “a family restaurant and neighborhood eatery.” Its menu is dominated by seafood, but Pell is using a wood-fired grill for steaks, as well as shrimp, salmon and whole local fish.
According to John Williams, many of the menu items, such as grilled oysters and fried whole belly clams, weren’t previously available on Johns Island. He previously told The Post and Courier that he didn’t mind being removed from a dining district where such luxuries are common (and parking’s at a premium.)
“It’s nice to be out of downtown,” he said. “We’ve got trees around us. It’s beautiful.”
Sometimes, there’s even an unsaddled horse.
The Royal Tern, 3005 Maybank Highway, is open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-718-3434, or visit theroyaltern.com.