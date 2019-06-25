The Lost Ball (right) and Kiawah Sunset drinks are set on a small table between chairs with a view of the 18th green at The Player's Pub at Cougar Point Clubhouse at Kiawah Island Resort on Friday June 21, 2019, in Kiawah Island, SC. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
The Lost Ball (right) and Kiawah Sunset drinks are set on a small table between chairs with a view of the 18th green at The Player's Pub at Cougar Point Clubhouse at Kiawah Island Resort on Friday June 21, 2019, in Kiawah Island, SC. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Just in time for the U.S. Open earlier this month, Kiawah Island Golf Resort opened its newest flat-screen TV-furnished sports bar.
The Players’ Pub, located in the resort’s new Cougar Point clubhouse, is serving three meals a day. Chef de cuisine Cory O’Connor’s menu includes avocado toast and deviled crab benedicts in the morning, strawberry salad and fried grouper sandwich at midday and shrimp pilau at night.
According to resort spokesman Bryan Hunter, the restaurant’s dining room and bar can accommodate up to 165 people at once, but table service is also offered on a porch overlooking the 18th hole fairway.
Open daily at 7 a.m., The Player’s Pub serves breakfast until 11 a.m. Its dining room then stays open until 9 p.m.; the bar closes at 11 p.m. For more information, visit kiawahresort.com/dining/the-players-pub or call 843-768-2771.
