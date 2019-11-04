The Carolina Queen has been deposed.
Owner Charleston Harbor Tours & Events this month announced a brand-new vessel has taken the place of its 37-year-old paddle wheeler, which was purchased in part to give the company’s regularly scheduled jazz brunches a riverboat feel. The Charleston Princess, by contrast, is a sleek and modern-looking model, with enclosed decks, air conditioning, a pair of bars and what the company calls “a premium sound system.”
“This new vessel is an upgrade in every way,” general manager Beth Scribner said in a release announcing the launch.
In addition to hosting jazz brunches and special events, the Charleston Princess is available for rent by the whole boat or deck. For more information, visit charlestonharbortours.com or call 843-212-2591.