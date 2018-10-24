Sweet Belgium’s Sergio and Audrey Tosi have always maintained that their waffles are primed to unseat doughnuts, but with their new downtown location, they’ll have the chance to put their treats up against biscuits.
Located at 424 King Street, just a block down from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Sweet Belgium is selling the same plain and glazed waffles that have made the bakery so popular on James Island. The Tosis first opened in 2016, offering the deep-pocketed liege waffles they’d come to love in Belgium.
As on James Island, the Sweet Belgium on King Street serves coffee. But unlike its counterpart over the bridge, the downtown location keeps evening hours: The store is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 6-10 p.m. Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit sweet-belgium.com or call 843-642-6669.