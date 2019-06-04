Since debuting a hot dog wrapped in seaweed and topped with wasabi five years ago, the Riverdogs haven’t offered much in the way of sushi to their general admission crowds. But a new restaurant across the street from Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park is hoping to attract baseball fans before and after games.
Johnny Chen, formerly a sushi chef in New York, last month opened Hokkaido in the WestEdge development. According to a manager speaking on his behalf, “he said when he first came to Charleston, he liked the weather and people here. That gave him the idea to open a restaurant in Charleston and bring the freshest sushi to everyone.”
Hokkaido offers an array of rolls, nigiri, noodles, rice bowls and sushi pizza — described as a crispy eel sauce topped with a choice of raw fish, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Located at 99 Westedge St., Suite 1600, Hokkaido is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-501-7296 or go to hokkaidocharleston.com.