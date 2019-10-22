If Estadio Charleston was supposed to be an exact replica of its sister restaurant of the same name, chef Alex Lira would only need to go as far as Washington, D.C., to study up on the original.
Instead, Lira spent weeks working and eating in Spain, seeking inspiration for the Spring Street tapas bar. Although the Estadio here shares a core menu with the nine-year-old Estadio in D.C., owner Max Kuller stresses that many of the dishes, drinks and décor are unique to Charleston.
The image of a bull decorates the bar wall inside Estadio on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
“One of the roles Estadio DC has played is to become a place that gets people excited about Spanish food and Spanish wine,” Kuller told The Post and Courier when the restaurant was first announced. “And that’s something I’m really excited about growing here.”
Estadio, 122 Spring St., is open 4-10 p.m. daily. For more information, go to
instagram.com/estadiochs.
Estadio is now open in Charleston on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Patrons sit beside the kitchen inside Estadio on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Mackenzie Wilson, right, and Michala Bradley have dinner on Estadio's patioThursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
Posters for Spain are hung inside Estadio Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
Patrons enjoy dinner inside Estadio Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
Estadio offers a variety of dishes Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
Julia Deckman (center) laughs as Pat Harr tells a story while having dinner at Estadio on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Patrons enjoy dinner on a sunny afternoon at Estadio Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
Estadio offers a variety of dishes Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff
