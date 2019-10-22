If Estadio Charleston was supposed to be an exact replica of its sister restaurant of the same name, chef Alex Lira would only need to go as far as Washington, D.C., to study up on the original.

Instead, Lira spent weeks working and eating in Spain, seeking inspiration for the Spring Street tapas bar. Although the Estadio here shares a core menu with the nine-year-old Estadio in D.C., owner Max Kuller stresses that many of the dishes, drinks and décor are unique to Charleston.

“One of the roles Estadio DC has played is to become a place that gets people excited about Spanish food and Spanish wine,” Kuller told The Post and Courier when the restaurant was first announced. “And that’s something I’m really excited about growing here.”

Estadio, 122 Spring St., is open 4-10 p.m. daily. For more information, go to instagram.com/estadiochs.