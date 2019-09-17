If the name “Spanglish” sounds familiar, it’s because owners Tomas and Lynda Prado have set up shop in the Charleston area once before.
The Prados in 2018 opened Spanglish Cuban Kitchen at Workshop, with hopes of introducing Charleston area eaters to their professional take on Miami’s celebrated home cooking. But the stall’s space constraints weren’t compatible with their culinary vision, so they started shopping for a restaurant where they could offer a full menu of traditional dishes and drinks, and play music to match.
Spanglish Cocina + Bar is now open in the former Bluerose on St. Andrews Blvd., serving ropa vieja, croquetas, tostones and flan, among other favorites from the Prados’ south Florida childhoods.
While Spanglish is one of the few Cuban-inspired restaurants in the Lowcountry, Tomas Prado says his longing for proper picadillo predates the couple’s arrival in Charleston. He was living in New York, working for chefs such as Andrew Carmellini, when he first became aware of the lack of commercially-available Cuban-American food which measured up to his memories.
“The flavors were ‘off’ and it just made me upset that Cuban food was depicted this way,” he says.
Located at 652 St. Andrews Blvd., Spanglish is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/spanglish.chs or call 843-724-9484.