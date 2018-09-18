Only one of the otherwise-untested restaurant concepts to get its start at Workshop has transitioned from food court tenant to independent business, and it’s perhaps not surprising it belongs to Todd Lucey.
Prior to moving to Charleston to open Slice Co., Lucey launched a fast casual Indian restaurant and a hospitality consulting business, calling upon skills he gained as a general manager at Chipotle. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Lucey has also studied cooking in Spain and Italy.
The latter is most relevant to his current enterprise, where the pies are topped with house-made mozzarella cheese, and the topping choices include garlic confit and white anchovies. In addition to pizza, Slice Co. is serving garlic knots and an ice cream sandwich.
Slice Co., 1662 Savannah Hwy., is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m; Saturday, 12 noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon-7 p.m. Delivery orders must be called in by 30 minutes before closing time. To learn more, visit slicecompany.com or call 843-343-5827.