In the Charleston area food-and-beverage market, many new restaurants are inclined to tout their handcrafted cocktail vessels and hand-picked gins, but Simply Seafood is taking a different tack.

As the name suggests, the new Johns Island market and takeout counter isn’t promoting any kind of frills. Instead, owner Yeshia Carter is using #GreatPrices to entice prospective customers. Her menu includes fried seafood sandwiches ($6.99-$7.99), fried seafood baskets ($7.99-$9.99) and garlic platters with corn, potatoes and sausage, including blue crabs for $15.99.

Located in the former JB’s Smokeshack, Simply Seafood is at least the second seafood restaurant to consider taking over the small building at 3406 Maybank Highway. Sean and Cillie Mendes, founders of Roadside Seafood and owners of Gillie’s Soul Food, in late 2018 announced plans to open Pluff Mud Seafood at the address. But a spokeswoman for the couple says, “The building was just not in the condition Sean had hoped, so plans for opening in that spot were put on hold and the lease released.”

Simply Seafood is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to facebook.com/simplyseafoodllc or call 843-974-5881.