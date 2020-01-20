In the Charleston area food-and-beverage market, many new restaurants are inclined to tout their handcrafted cocktail vessels and hand-picked gins, but Simply Seafood is taking a different tack.
As the name suggests, the new Johns Island market and takeout counter isn’t promoting any kind of frills. Instead, owner Yeshia Carter is using
to entice prospective customers. Her menu includes fried seafood sandwiches ($6.99-$7.99), fried seafood baskets ($7.99-$9.99) and garlic platters with corn, potatoes and sausage, including blue crabs for $15.99. # GreatPrices
Owner Yeshia Carter grabs a Catfish fillet for a customer at Simply Seafood on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com
Located in the
former JB’s Smokeshack, Simply Seafood is at least the second seafood restaurant to consider taking over the small building at 3406 Maybank Highway. Sean and Cillie Mendes, founders of Roadside Seafood and owners of Gillie’s Soul Food, in late 2018 announced plans to open Pluff Mud Seafood at the address. But a spokeswoman for the couple says, “The building was just not in the condition Sean had hoped, so plans for opening in that spot were put on hold and the lease released.”
Simply Seafood is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to
facebook.com/simplyseafoodllc or call 843-974-5881.
A variety of seafood is for sale at Simply Seafood on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Lekenya Robinson helps a customer at Simply Seafood on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
A Red Snapper is for sale at Simply Seafood Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Dare Leach looks over the seafood options at Simply Seafood Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Owner Yeshia Carter weighs shrimp for a customer at Simply Seafood Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Hot sauce, coffee mugs and crab boil are for sale at Simply Seafood Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Kenneth Robinson sits in the back of Simply Seafood while waiting for his food Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Simply Seafood is now open Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Clams are for sale at Simply Seafood Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Simply Seafood is now open Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Simply Seafood is now open on Johns Island. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Reach
Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.