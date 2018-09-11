It doesn’t happen very often, but a food truck sometimes spawns a restaurant.
That was the case with Semilla, launched two years ago by Macready Downer and Jillian Schenzel, a brother-and-sister pair who moved here from San Francisco intent on opening a restaurant. Since the required real estate didn’t immediately fall into place, they introduced Charleston eaters to Downer’s pork belly rice bowls and Brussels sprout tacos via a truck.
A few weeks ago, Semilla opened its permanent location at 218 President St., outfitting the former Lee Lee’s Hot Kitchen with plants and plenty of pink. In addition to tacos and rice bowls, the non-rolling restaurant serves ceviche, guacamole and a selection of agua frescas.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. But if those hours or the Westside venue aren’t convenient for you, Semilla is keeping its truck on the road. For more information, go to semillachs.com or call 843-735-9685.