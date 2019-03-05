At Sunrise Bistro, the restaurant he first opened in 2009, Brian Appelt had limited opportunities to serve lobster. But the self-taught chef is making up for lost time at Topsail.
The new Coleman Boulevard seafood restaurant, which intends to compete with downtown Charleston’s parking-strapped restaurants for Mount Pleasant residents’ dining dollars, is serving lobster cocktail, lobster-and-grits and lobster deviled eggs, as well as a surf ‘n’ surf platter with shrimp, scallops, crab and lobster. Oddly, there’s no lobster in the mac-and-cheese, but the appetizer’s made with both bacon and crab.
Appelt partnered with investor Joe Thomas to open the restaurant, which they’re promoting as being removed from the craziness that overtakes Shem Creek in better weather. Topsail’s tagline is “Off the creek, where the locals eat.”
As for what they’re eating, the choices aren’t restricted to lobster. Topsail’s menu also lists salad, salmon, strip steak and chicken pasta. The house cocktails include a mai tai with muddled satsumas and a "Big Lebowski" salute made from vodka, cream, allspice and beer.
Topsail, 440 W. Coleman Blvd., is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For more information, call 843-416-8306 or go to topsailmtpleasant.com.