Keasia Jefferson (right) looks at the menu with her mother, Vanessa Gilliard-Jefferson, and sister, Kiera Jefferson, before ordering at Nana's Uptown on Wednesday July 24, 2019, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
For tourists in downtown Charleston, Nana’s Seafood & Soul is the most accessible source of stellar garlic crabs. But downtown doesn’t count as convenient if you live in North Charleston, so owner Kenyatta McNeil has found a second home for his seafood on Dorchester Road.
At Nana’s Uptown, McNeil is serving a full menu of seafood, along with sandwiches and 10 varieties of wings. Nana’s Uptown also features dessert, including a selection of cheesecakes and Charleston chewies. (Unlike the downtown store, though, Nana’s Uptown doesn’t offer seating: The restaurant is take-out only.)
Nana’s Uptown, 5117-D Dorchester Road, is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 2-7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 843-937-9311 or visit instagram.com/nanasseasoul.
