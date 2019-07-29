For tourists in downtown Charleston, Nana’s Seafood & Soul is the most accessible source of stellar garlic crabs. But downtown doesn’t count as convenient if you live in North Charleston, so owner Kenyatta McNeil has found a second home for his seafood on Dorchester Road.

At Nana’s Uptown, McNeil is serving a full menu of seafood, along with sandwiches and 10 varieties of wings. Nana’s Uptown also features dessert, including a selection of cheesecakes and Charleston chewies. (Unlike the downtown store, though, Nana’s Uptown doesn’t offer seating: The restaurant is take-out only.)

Nana’s Uptown, 5117-D Dorchester Road, is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 2-7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 843-937-9311 or visit instagram.com/nanasseasoul.

Photos: Nana's Uptown is now open in North Charleston

