RikiQuito is now rolling all over the Charleston area

One of the advantages of being an experienced professional cook is when you can’t find the restaurant you’re seeking, you can create it.

At least that’s how it worked out for Marcela Ochoa, a Venezuelan immigrant who was disappointed by the dearth of empanadas and perico she last year encountered after moving to the Charleston area. She and her husband, Armando Garcia, recently launched RikiQuito is make up for what was missing.

“We were like, ‘We can do this,’ ” says Garcia, who grew up eating Venezuelan food in Orlando, and was able to track down the same while living in Seattle.

Initially, the couple offered to-go plates from their home. They made enough money to purchase a truck to house the RikiQuito operation, although they hope to eventually secure a permanent location from which to sell arepas, mandocas and tequenos.

While those latter two items, corn doughnuts and cheese sticks, are fried, Ochoa is also proud of her sushi, made in Venezuelan fashion. Her rolls sometimes entail avocado or plantains.

Also, “We don’t use the spicy, and that is difference between Venezuelan and Charleston sushi,” elaborates Ochoa, who insists she is a cook, not a chef.

According to Ochoa and Garcia, an enthusiastic group of Venezuelan-born eaters has followed their truck wherever it goes. But they’ve challenged themselves to grow their audience to include customers who have to ask for a definition of perico (It’s eggs scrambled with onions and tomatoes, which turn the breakfast dish as pink as the belly of its namesake parakeet.)

For more information about the truck and its schedule, search for RikiQuito on Facebook.