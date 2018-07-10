Bartender Rustin Jarrell, left, is assisted by Malakai Partridge on making the popular beverage Blushing Beauty along with a Revival Julep at the now open Revival restaurant inside The Vendue on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in downtown Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The Vendue has relocated its signature restaurant in both space and time.
Now situated at the corner of East Bay Street and Vendue Range, Revival takes its culinary inspirations from South Carolina’s agricultural and dining pasts. Chef Forrest Parker, who has worked closely with the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation to restore and popularize forgotten crops, has created a menu featuring various rice strains, melons and benne.
Recipes also reference Charleston’s restaurant heritage: Seafood is fried in the “Edisto Motel-style,” and she-crab soup is attributed to 20th century chef William Deas. Parker, a former S.C. Chef Ambassador who joined the restaurant when it was still called Drawing Room, is another connection to the city’s recent dining-out history: He worked under local legends Louis Osteen and Frank Lee.
Bartender Rustin Jarrell, left, is assisted by Malakai Partridge on making the popular beverage Blushing Beauty along with a Revival Julep at the now open Revival restaurant inside The Vendue on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in downtown Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
