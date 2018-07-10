The Vendue has relocated its signature restaurant in both space and time.

Now situated at the corner of East Bay Street and Vendue Range, Revival takes its culinary inspirations from South Carolina’s agricultural and dining pasts. Chef Forrest Parker, who has worked closely with the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation to restore and popularize forgotten crops, has created a menu featuring various rice strains, melons and benne.

Recipes also reference Charleston’s restaurant heritage: Seafood is fried in the “Edisto Motel-style,” and she-crab soup is attributed to 20th century chef William Deas. Parker, a former S.C. Chef Ambassador who joined the restaurant when it was still called Drawing Room, is another connection to the city’s recent dining-out history: He worked under local legends Louis Osteen and Frank Lee.

Revival, 162 East Bay St., is open daily from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. For more information, call 843-414-2335, or go to revivalcharleston.com.

