Earth Fare in West Ashley has a new sign out front reminding customers of the grocery chain’s age, but its interior is newly redone.

The natural foods market now has a cafe and juice bar, as well as updated decor.

Founded in Asheville, Earth Fare opened its first full-service expansion location in Charleston in 1997. It opened another store in Summerville in 2013; that store’s design also was recently renovated.

“We’re thrilled to reinvest (in) the community,” a press release quotes Earth Fare president and CEO Frank Scorpiniti as saying.

Located at 74 Folly Road Blvd., Earth Fare is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit earthfare.com.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Tags

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.