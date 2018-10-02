Earth Fare in West Ashley has a new sign out front reminding customers of the grocery chain’s age, but its interior is newly redone.
The natural foods market now has a cafe and juice bar, as well as updated decor.
Founded in Asheville, Earth Fare opened its first full-service expansion location in Charleston in 1997. It opened another store in Summerville in 2013; that store’s design also was recently renovated.
“We’re thrilled to reinvest (in) the community,” a press release quotes Earth Fare president and CEO Frank Scorpiniti as saying.
Located at 74 Folly Road Blvd., Earth Fare is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit earthfare.com.