A downtown Charleston seafood restaurant which has grown from a seven-seat raw bar to a national sensation has moved into a space sized to match its reputation.

167 Raw recently relocated from East Bay Street to 193 King St., nearly two years after its owner announced he’d purchased the former Il Cortile de Re. A spokesperson declined to elaborate on the restaurant’s vision for the 2,500-plus square feet of space gained with the venue change, but social media posts suggest the lobster roll, crudo and other popular menu items will remain available.

College of Charleston alumnus Jesse Sandole in 2014 opened 167 Raw as an extension of his family’s seafood market at 167 Hummock Pond Road in Nantucket, Mass. It’s since been celebrated by magazines including Southern Living, Coastal Living, Vogue and Bon Appetit.

According to Sandole, the small building housing the original 167 Raw will be remade as a different restaurant.

The second iteration of 167 Raw is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-579-4997 or visit 167raw.com.