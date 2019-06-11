Just in time for the traditional wedding season, Poogan’s Hospitality Group has become the latest Charleston restaurant company to create a standalone downtown facility big enough for ceremonies, receptions and rehearsal dinners.
Much as Hall Management Group operates 5 Faber Street, which it purchased from Neighborhood Dining Group, Poogan’s Hospitality Group has created Poogan’s Courtyard in the former Craftsmen Kitchen & Tap House. The event space, which isn’t restricted to bridal festivities, includes both indoor and outdoor areas, with a capacity of 80-150 people.
“Poogan’s Courtyard gives us an opportunity to stretch our wings,” executive chef and partner Daniel Doyle is quoted as saying in a release announcing the property. According to Doyle, the menu available to clients will feature dishes from both Poogan’s Porch and Poogan’s Smokehouse, including she crab soup, shrimp-and-grits and fried green tomatoes.
For more information about Poogan’s Courtyard, 12 Cumberland St., e-mail stephanie.interian@pooganshospitality.com.