Lest potential customers think Pink Cactus is some kind of fantastical, unicorn-like name, owner Brooke Warden is planting the eponymous succulent outside the front door of her Spring Street restaurant.
“I used tongs and big plastic containers,” Warden says of the foraging technique she used on a trip to Juarez. “I was determined.”
Just like the cacti, the new restaurant’s inspiration came from Mexico. Chef Jeremy Paige, who cooked at Empellon in New York City, has developed a Oaxacan-style menu of tacos and mole based on his prior work experience and research trips.
And while an automated tortilla-making machine was the centerpiece of Garcia’s, the first of three Mexican restaurants at the address since 2016, Paige is upping the ante by one step. According to Warden, he’ll use a custom volcanic stone mill he bought in Mexico to grind his own masa.
Pink Cactus, 100A Spring St., is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday. Warden plans to add lunch service later in the spring; by that point, she also hopes to have landscaped a parking lot behind the restaurant and finished planting her pink cacti.
For more information, visit instagram.com/PinkCactusChs.