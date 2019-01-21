“Fusion” is a word that gives the willies to plenty of diners who’ve had to suffer through mishmash menus, but it’s a perfectly accurate descriptor of 132 Spring Coffee & Kitchen Bar.
Fernando Lange, who went to high school in Charleston, is of German and Mexican descent. His partner, Conny Ahlgren, is a native Swede. They ran restaurants in Berlin and cities across Sweden for 25 years before recently moving to South Carolina to take over the space previously occupied by Eclectic Cafe and Vinyl.
“I don’t know exactly the wording for it, but the menu is going to be a combination of American, European and Mexican,” Lange says. “And when I say it’s homemade, I mean it’s really homemade.”
Lange says he and Ahlgren plan to emphasize quality over quantity but will serve Swedish pastries and custom-roasted Springbok coffee, in addition to a small selection of breakfast and lunch items as well as beer and wine. 132 Spring also will sell European teas, candies and other imported merchandise.
Central to 132 Spring’s retail plan is Taschen. The shop will exclusively stock titles from the art book publisher, best known for its coffee-table explorations of photography, architecture and fashion. “It’s basically everything that interests people,” Lange says.
132 Spring is open from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-297-8313 or visit @132spring on Instagram.