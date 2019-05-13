Although Mpishi is by no stretch an East African restaurant, it has a Swahili name.
Allie Clay met her now-husband in Serengeti National Park, where she was studying wildebeest reproduction. Andy Clay was there to develop the food program for a fancy resort; Allie nicknamed him mpishi, or chef, which is what she’s called him since.
Now he shares the name with the couple’s new cafe on Daniel Island. At Mpishi, the Clays are serving dishes such as almond zucchini pancakes; grilled mac-and-cheese sandwiches and Nutella French toast.
“We are planning to add in dinner service, eventually,” Allie Clay says.
Until then, Mpishi is open 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The restaurant is located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 340. To learn more, call 843-867-6066, or go to mpishirestaurant.com.