But chef Justin Moore has brought a range of dishes to Goose Creek that weren’t previously available there in a restaurant setting. Choices include tater tot poutine, a chimichurri steak sandwich and a hot dog topped with feta and avocado, customers might never miss the South Asian dumplings.

Moore’s last high-profile local job was executive chef at Harold’s Cabin. He briefly ran MOMO as a food truck before settling down at 5 S. Alliance Drive, Suite F. “It’s finally coming together after 20 years of getting my butt kicked in restaurant kitchens,” he told The Post and Courier’s Stephanie Barna in May.

In addition to salads, sandwiches and a daily fish plate, MOMO serves beer and wine, and sells various to-go items.

MOMO is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-572-7287, or visit momocharleston.com.

