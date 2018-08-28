Bryan Campbell serves a group of teachers and administrators from College Park Elementary. They were taking their lunch break at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Simmer down, dumpling fans: There are no momos at MOMO.
But chef Justin Moore has brought a range of dishes to Goose Creek that weren’t previously available there in a restaurant setting. Choices include tater tot poutine, a chimichurri steak sandwich and a hot dog topped with feta and avocado, customers might never miss the South Asian dumplings.
Moore’s last high-profile local job was executive chef at Harold’s Cabin. He briefly ran MOMO as a food truck before settling down at 5 S. Alliance Drive, Suite F. “It’s finally coming together after 20 years of getting my butt kicked in restaurant kitchens,” he told The Post and Courier’s Stephanie Barna in May.
In addition to salads, sandwiches and a daily fish plate, MOMO serves beer and wine, and sells various to-go items.
MOMO is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-572-7287, or visit momocharleston.com.
Khadijah Henfield (right) and Iryna Hunko work on an order at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Maria Rennan (left) and Keisha Legerton said they've missed very few days since Momo Kitchen + Market opened and "have worked our way through the menu." They were taking a lunch break during their workday at nearby Quoizel in Goose Creek on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Stratford teachers Tracy Fowler (from left), Alexis Kingry, and Mandy McCabe took a break at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Khadijah Henfield offers dessert options to a table of Devon Forest Elementary staffers — taking a teacher workday break — at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Tina Fleese picked up her carryout lunch from Iryna Hunko at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Barbecue sauces, avocado oils, and various vinegars brighten a wall at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Grab-and-go items are kept cold under the counter at Momo Kitchen + Market, which is now open just off College Park Road near Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek. Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
