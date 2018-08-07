In what must count as a trend, because Mill Street Tavern is the third observed instance of it, restaurants have begun backdating their “establishment” year to the year in which their owners first filed paperwork or embarked on construction.
But its “Est. 2017” tagline aside, Shem Creek’s newest addition in fact opened last month, bringing Peter Woodman’s restaurant portfolio to three. He also owns Crave Kitchen & Cocktails and The Mac Daddy Food Truck.
According to a press release, the property at 504 Mill St. required an “arduous refurbishment and build out” in order to serve as a restaurant. The menu, designed by Crave’s executive chef, features fried oysters, barbecue, grilled shrimp and steaks.
Mill Street Tavern is open daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. for dinner. To learn more, call 843-884-1177 or go to themillstreettavern.com.