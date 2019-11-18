Nick and Kelly Ruhotina are no longer living in Europe, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Nick Ruhotina’s schnitzel skills have slipped.

The chef’s schnitzel was a hit in Fairfield Bay, Ark., where he cooked at the Indian Hills Country Club, along with salmon and root vegetable salads. He plans to prepare an array of dishes “combin(ing) flavors from Italian, German, Austrian and French cuisines” at the newly-opened Mezzo European Cuisine.

Ruhotina revealed little else in advance of the Mount Pleasant restaurant’s debut, saying “We prefer to fly below the radar.”

Mezzo, at 1150 Hungryneck Blvd., is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, go to mezzomtpleasant.com. Mezzo does not have a listed phone number.