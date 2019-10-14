Cheyenne Chacon kneels down to gather orders from Lavinia Klietmann and Blaise Niosi Mesu at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Andrew Stafford makes a margarita for Holly Henry with Jeff Conrad for Happy Hour at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Cheyenne Chacon kneels down to gather orders from Lavinia Klietmann and Blaise Niosi Mesu at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Andrew Stafford makes a margarita for Holly Henry with Jeff Conrad for Happy Hour at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
There is such a thing as Mexican sushi. It’s a Sinaloan invention, available throughout the U.S. Southwest, featuring lots of deep-fried seafood, grilled meat and cream cheese.
But that’s not what MESU means by combining the “Me” in Mexican with the “Su” in sushi. Instead, the new upper King restaurant’s version of the amalgam involves side-by-side presentations of familiar dishes from each cooking style. It’s up to the customer to mix and match, but the menu includes barbacoa nachos, tuna poke, taco salad, shrimp tempura and churros.
It also serves sake and tequila.
MESU, 570 King St., is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. For more information, visit mesuchs.com.
Cheyenne Chacon kneels down to gather orders from Lavinia Klietmann and Blaise Niosi Mesu at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Andrew Stafford makes a margarita for Holly Henry with Jeff Conrad for Happy Hour at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Cheyenne Chacon kneels down to gather orders from Lavinia Klietmann and Blaise Niosi Mesu at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Andrew Stafford makes a margarita for Holly Henry with Jeff Conrad for Happy Hour at Mesu the Mexican and Asian restaurant which is now open on King Street in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff