Food has returned to the site of downtown’s last Piggly Wiggly, or at least to its parking lot.

Almost exactly three years after the supermarket on Meeting Street between Spring and Columbus streets closed as a Bi-Lo, developers have created Meeting Street Eats, described as a “food truck village.” The collection of food trucks operates weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a press release, the lot is designed to host as many as half a dozen trucks each day. Thus far, the lineup has hovered closer to the two-truck mark, with Ciaburri’s Mexican Flavors, Life Raft Treats, Lola’s Lumpia, Street Bird and Semilla among the trucks making early appearances.

In addition to parking for trucks and customers, the spruced-up lot is furnished with picnic tables, cornhole boards and planters.

For more information and a truck schedule, visit instagram.com/meetingstreeteats.