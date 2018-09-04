Pollo a las brasa, which took less than half a century to become a signature dish of Peru, is many things: Juicy, affordable (usually) and delicious (almost always). But it’s rarely described as nutritious, likely because the rotisserie chicken is served with thick-cut French fries and mayonnaise for dipping.
Yet Mario Obregon is playing up the healthful aspects of herbed and coal-cooked birds at his newly opened Mario’s Peruvian Chicken, a gambit to attract Mount Pleasant families. To that end, he’s serving yucca and white rice, in addition to the traditional starch, and a variety of peppery sauces.
Obregon, who emigrated from Peru in 1987, told The Post and Courier he can envision turning Mario’s Peruvian Chicken into a franchise.
For now, though, the restaurant’s only location is at 1909 U.S. Highway 17, Suite A. Mario’s Peruvian Chicken is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/mariosperuvianchicken, or call 843-936-3265.