It’s always Mother’s Day at Madres’ Mexican Restaurant, where dishes are made according to the resident matriarch’s recipes.
Co-owner Karen Butler declined to reveal her mother’s name, saying they prefer not to specify relatives involved in the family business, but she did credit her with supplying recipes for the Summerville restaurant’s burritos, fajitas, nachos, enchiladas and queso, among other items. She also came up with the shrimp and avocado-and-bean tacos, Butler says.
“Our menu is small, but everything we make is fresh,” Butler says, adding that the preparations are consistent with their Guanajuato heritage.
Butler’s family has long been involved in the food industry, but Madres’ Mexican, 1001 Bacons Bridge Road, is its first restaurant.
“It’s going really good,” Butler says. “Business keeps picking up every week.”
Madres’ Mexican is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays. For more information, call 843-900-5425 or visit madresmx.com.