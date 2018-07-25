After seven years of looking for a Charleston area address, New York City barmen T.J. Lynch and Matt McGarry were glad just to be touring a space on Spruill Avenue. But when a Folly Beach property popped up on Craigslist during their tour, Lynch bolted for it.
“We just got super lucky,” said Lynch, who this month opened Lowlife Bar at 106 E. Hudson Ave.
Lynch describes the bar as “kind of a neighborhood cocktail spot with surprisingly good food,” including sandwiches, salads, tuna poke and ceviche. Lending credence to Lynch’s characterization is a 2012 citation from New York Magazine for Lynch and McGarry’s Mother’s Ruin. According to the magazine, the Nolita bar’s fried chickpeas were the city’s best bar snack.
“The food and drinks are much better than you’d expect from such an unpretentious watering hole,” New York Magazine reported.
As for the drinks, Lynch says they lean beachy: He’s fond of a tiki-style rum drink and a basil gimlet.
Lowlife is open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, search for Lowlife on Facebook.