Jessica Tenberge is known to friends as “Jess the Mess,” so it’s not entirely surprising she came up with a business concept that involves dipping bananas in white chocolate and coating waffles with Nutella.
Ice cream bars are also on the menu at Holy Sticks, which recently opened on lower King Street. Customers have their pick of base, dip and toppings. As the shop’s name suggests, all of the sweets are designed to be hand-held.
Additionally, “I use as local as possible,” says Tenberge, who makes the ice cream on site. For example, speared strawberries, which could end up covered with peanut butter and bits of chocolate chip cookie dough, started out in a South Carolina field.
Holy Sticks, 351 King St., is open noon-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 843-789-3559 or visit facebook.com/theholysticks.