Mexican food is back at Mixson, although diners who prefer their jalapenos and avocado in sushi form will also have their pick of rolls at the Park Circle development’s newest restaurant.
One year after the closing of Basico, Locals has opened at 4399 McCarthy St. serving tacos, quesadillas, wings and an array of overstuffed sushi rolls, all of which are marked down 50 percent on Mondays. Its signature rolls feature snow crab and mango.
Already popular in Mount Pleasant, Locals is now planning to open a third location on Daniel Island.
Locals is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more, call 843-471-1670 or go to localssushi.com.