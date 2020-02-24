Little Miss Ha is now open serving Vietnamese cuisine in Mount Pleasant

Miss Ha is already a familiar name in the Charleston area. Janice Nguyen Hudgins’ mother, who with her husband emigrated from Vietnam, was known by that name when she worked at the Piggly Wiggly on Meeting Street.

Now Hudgins is bringing the name to Mount Pleasant, with the opening of Little Miss Ha in the strip mall space which last housed Betty’s Eatery. Hudgins three years ago launched the operation as a catering outfit; she then moved into a food stall at Workshop before securing a restaurant of her own.

“It takes time,” Hudgins recently reassured her loyal fans in a video posted to Facebook. “It takes longer than you think it’s going to take; it takes more money than you think it’s going to take.”

The menu at the standalone Little Miss Ha includes pho, rice bowls and egg rolls, much like those which Hudgins’ mother once contributed to the Piggly Wiggly deli case.

Little Miss Ha, 915 Houston Northcutt Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call (843) 388-7251 or visit littlemissha.com.