Anastasia Graham (left) and Allison Smith, owners of Knockout Cookies, set out cookies for sale at the James Island Harvest Festival Market on Friday, November 1, 2019. This was the first time the pair had sold their cookies publicly, outside of private orders. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A pumpkin spice cheesecake cookie is cut in half to show the inside at the booth for Knockout Cookies at the James Island Harvest Festival Market on Friday, November 1, 2019. The cookies weigh around a half-pound each. Lauren Petracca/Staff
It’s not unusual to encounter a cookie decorated with M&M’s or Kit Kat bits, but for Halloween this year Knockout Cookies made cookies jammed with both of those, plus Oreos, Twix and Reese’s.
Lord knows there was room for them. Knockout Cookies take their name from their massive size. If used maliciously, baker Allison Smith warns, just one could take out a bystander.
“We are making big, stuffed, very indulgent cookies,” says Smith of Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts, who recently launched Knockout Cookies with workout partner Anastasia Graham as a side project. While the cookie program doesn’t yet have a permanent retail home, Smith regularly updates Knockout’s Instagram feed with appearance information. Learn more at instagram.com/knockout.cookies.
A line forms at the booth for Knockout Cookies at the James Island Harvest Festival Market on Friday, November 1, 2019. Many customers said they came to the market just to buy a cookie because they had been following the Knockout Cookies Instagram page. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A cookie stuffed with an apple cider donut is on display at the Knockout Cookies booth at the James Island Harvest Festival Market on Friday, November 1, 2019. The cookies weigh around a half pound each. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Photos: Knockout Cookies begins selling half-pound treats
Knockout Cookies, started as a side project by Allison Smith, owner of Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts, and Anastasia Graham, has begun selling their cookies, weighing at around a half pound each, at various pop-up events in the Charleston area.
