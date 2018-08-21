If a demographer wanted to chart the recent history of downtown Charleston by examining a single address, 64 Spring St. would be an ideal place to start.
Formerly the site of Ernie’s, the last lima bean joint on the peninsula, the lot is now occupied by a brand-new building housing Josephine Wine Bar. When Ernie Kinloch closed his restaurant in 2013, it was serving turkey necks, okra soup and limas with rice. When Josephine opened this month, it was serving foie gras mousse, burrata and duck carnitas.
The chef at Josephine is Shaun Connolly, a Chicago transplant. Ashley Broshious is in charge of the wine list.
Josephine is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, visit josephinewinebar.com.