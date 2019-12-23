bar area.jpg
Jason and Katie Prechter enjoy a drink before dinner at SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

From a menu perspective, there isn’t a major difference between SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar and the restaurant which preceded it at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Diners leave SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Customers at SAVI will be able to order meatballs, calamari, margherita pizzas, veal saltimbocca and a charcuterie board, same as they did at Napa. But unlike the Charlotte-based Napa, which this spring closed after a two-year stay in the Lowcountry, SAVI is locally owned.

“SAVI is not a chain,” says Karen Mennuti-Raj, who spent the better part of the past two decades as a national customer experience manager for Bank of America. “We are operated by me and my husband, Ty Raju.”

Brendan Ross explains the menu to patrons at SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Ty Raju previously worked in digital sales. The Rajus have described themselves on social media as fans of freshly made pasta and California zinfandel.

SAVI, 1218 Belk Dr., is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 12 noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 843-216-9900 or visit savicucina.com.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

