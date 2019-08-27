Like many Americans, Doug Allison has ancestors from two different countries. But unlike many restaurateurs, he decided to honor their culinary legacies under one roof.

At Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub in West Ashley, customers have their choice of pork schnitzel and bratwurst in the restaurant, or corned beef-and-cabbage egg rolls and shepherd’s pie in the adjoining sports bar.

“I thought it would make for an interesting concept,” says Allison, who also owns Southside 17.

In addition to two separate menus, Ireland’s Own offers golf simulation stations, virtual bowling, Skee-Ball “and a ton of TVs,” Allison says. At designated times, Ireland’s Own will host live Irish music and Jaegerhaus will screen soccer matches.

Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub is located at 3025 Ashley Town Center Drive, Unit 101. Both venues are open daily from 11 a.m.-midnight. For more information, call 843-872-9488 or visit facebook.com /IrelandsOwnandJaegerhausPub.