Prior to the opening of Gabrielle Charleston, opportunities for sit-down dining at Marion Square were typically limited to special events.
But Hotel Bennett made sure to position its signature restaurant on the park side of the property, creating the city’s only outdoor dining terrace alongside the square. Other food outlets at the new nine-story hotel, which had to fight off legal challenges from historic preservationists in order to open, include a pastry shop, a bar billed as a “ladies’ lounge,” and another bar on the roof.
At Gabrielle Charleston, chef Michael Sichel’s menu skews continental, with duck a l’orange, gnocchi and a foie gras burger among the entrees touted by the restaurant’s publicity team. The dining room’s decorative mix of marble, mirrors and bronze is also supposed to “combine European inspiration with Southern sensibilities.”
Gabrielle Charleston, 404 King St., is open daily from 6:30-10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. For more information, call 844-835-2625 or visit hotelbennett.com/dine/gabrielle.