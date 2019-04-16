When Saltwater Cowboys last year opened on Shem Creek, impressed diners declared its food was good enough to wow without the waterfront setting. Now owners Wade Boals, Brett Yearout and Joel Olindo will have the chance to learn whether their conclusion was seaworthy.
The team is now looking to replicate its Shem Creek success at the busy downtown corner of Market and East Bay streets. Late last month, they opened Hooked Seafood, offering a similar menu of she-crab soup, shrimp-and-grits and fried chicken from chef Thad Stuckey, who last surfaced at the now-defunct Screen Door on James Island. Hooked’s front-of-house crew is led by a similarly seasoned veteran. Tony Norton, who spent more than a decade at High Cotton, will oversee the open-air dining room.
According to a press release, Hooked will aim to uphold Saltwater Cowboy’s stated commitment to buying local seafood.
Hooked, 24 N. Market St., opens daily at 4 p.m. For more information, call 843-723-0044, or visit www.hookedcharleston.com.