High Wire Distilling Co. is now open in renovated warehouse on Huger Street

High Wire Distilling Co. gained about 20,000 square feet with its recent move to a renovated warehouse on Huger Street, but not everything got bigger as a result of relocation.

With the addition of a covered loading dock, owners Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell hope to cut back on headaches associated with grain arriving on a rainy day. And the distillery is also reducing its energy use during production through a new chilling system.

Still, the grand size of the venue is what’s likely to stick with tasting room visitors.

High Wire offers in-depth tours to those curious about the process of making whiskey and gin, but return or seasoned visitors can take advantage of a shorter refresher course before ordering an Irish coffee or rye Manhattan at the bar (or an Irish coffee and a rye Manhattan, but that’s where the cocktail exploration ends under state law. Even though there are nine drinks on High Wire’s menu, each distillery patron is restricted to 3 ounces of spirit per day).

For more information about High Wire, 311 Huger St., call 843-755-4664 or visit highwiredistilling.squarespace.com. Tours are priced at $10 and offered every 30 minutes from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. In accordance with S.C. law, minors are not permitted in the tasting room.