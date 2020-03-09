Gale is now open and serving pizza and Italian fare in downtown Charleston

Apparently the 2019 trend of naming restaurants for female relatives isn’t quite over yet.

As Eater noted last year, male restaurateurs across the country are attempting to convey warmth (and perhaps “show that a restaurant doesn’t have the Mario Batali attitude”) by attaching names such as Rosalie, Inga and Tessa to their new businesses. In downtown Charleston, the latest addition to the sisterhood is Gale, named for Brett Chizinski’s mother.

Chizinski, who previously cooked at Sorghum & Salt, has promised "pizza, pasta (and) Italian-family style” dishes featuring “ingredients from all over and everything weird in between.” He cites a sambal margherita pie with smoked mozzarella, chili oil and honey as emblematic as his style.

"I plan on doing tons of creative comfort foods, like ham-and cheese with brined housemade ham on white bread," he says of future menu plans. "All types of food to further myself from fine dining pretension."

Gale, 601 Meeting St., is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Monday. For more information, visit instagram.com/galerestaurant.