If there’s one character trait that translates to success in the pop-up restaurant sphere, it’s the ability to go with the flow.
David and Tina Schuttenberg, chef and manager of the hugely popular Kwei Fei, demonstrated exactly that skill after negotiating with customers Vanessa and Alex Harris to permanently occupy the building where the Harrises previously operated The Lot. Within one month of announcing the move, Kwei Fei was serving dinner at 1977 Maybank Highway.
"Fastest restaurant turnaround ever!" Tina Schuttenberg says.
The Schuttenbergs launched Kwei Fei in 2017, bringing Sichuan cookery to The Daily every Friday and Saturday night. At the time, David Schuttenberg said he wanted to revive a relationship with the wok that he’d forged at New York City’s Fatty Crab and further explore a cuisine that intrigued him. Many of the dishes he developed during his tenure at The Daily have made the trip to James Island, including lamb dumplings, marinated cucumbers, dry-rubbed wings and dan dan mian.
Kwei Fei also serves wine and beer. It's open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit kweifei.com or call 843-225-0094.