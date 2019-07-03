A seafood concept has gotten a second chance in Charleston, this time in a fast-casual format.
The first A.W. Shucks opened almost 40 years ago on Market Street before closing and reopening as the Oyster House in 2016. Now, the name is back at a new location at 208 King St.
The building was last occupied by Kitchen 208, a cafe that closed at the end of March citing a city-wide shortage of restaurant staff.
At A.W. Shucks, customers order from a counter. Employees run the food, which is served in disposable containers, out to tables inside the restaurant and on the patio. This allows owner John Keener to staff shifts with less than half the employees he needs for a full-service venue, like his Charleston Crab House on Market Street.
The menu offers a selection of handhelds, from shrimp tacos to fried oyster sliders, as well as fried seafood baskets and a selection of entrees. Patrons also can bring in a cleaned, fresh catch of their own and have it cooked and served alongside grits and chips seasoned with Old Bay.
The classic seasoning mix appears often at A.W. Shucks, both on the menu as a key ingredient in its steamed pots of shellfish and inside the dining area for customers to grab and shake onto sides, fried grouper bites and sandwiches.
A.W. Shucks Seafood Shack is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit awshucksseafood.com or call 843-628-1554.