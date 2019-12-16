If all of the recent talk about Ukraine has left you hungry, Euro Foods Bakery & Café might be able to help.

The 13-year-old Eastern European grocer recently relocated and expanded, adding prepared food service to its repertoire. The West Ashley market’s menu features all of the classic dishes which rattle around eaters’ minds when asked to think about which global cuisine they love most, including khachapuri (the melty-and-eggy stuffed cheese bread from Georgia), borscht, plov and herring using a fur coat (the Russian layered salad of beets and pickled fish).

Euro Foods is also serving zapiekanka, the adored street food which is a visual twin to what American-born eaters know as French bread pizza. Zapiekanka was invented in 1970s Poland, so it rarely appears at U.S. restaurants opened by earlier generations of Polish immigrants.

Euro Foods Bakery & Café, 1664 Old Town Road, is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. To learn more, call 843-571-1451 or go to facebook.com/eurofoodsofcharleston.