There are plenty of Latino-owned taco joints in the Charleston area but comparatively few of them are in the city’s tourist district. The downtown restaurants best known for slinging tortillas, including Minero, Semilla and Taco Boy, belong to people who weren’t born into Mexican culinary traditions.
Sandra Aguirre subtly made that point on the Facebook page for El Pincho Taco, which worked catering and pop-up gigs before settling into the upper Meeting Street space last occupied by Cortaditos Cuban Café.
“There are those that have traveled and trained and learned through different regions of Mexico and ply their trade serving Mexican-style cuisine,” she writes. “We didn't have to learn how to make Mexican food. We were raised on it.”
At Pincho Taco, Aguirre is serving an array of tacos (“NO CRUNCHY SHELLS,” she clarifies online), quesadillas, rice and beans. There’s also a specials menu to supplement the standard lineup of al pastor, chorizo and cochinita pibil.
Pincho Taco, 616-C Meeting St., is open Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information call 843-406-5958 or visit elpinchotaco.com.