Fresh off a six-year stay at Crust Wood Fired Pizza, chef Dusty Chorvat is of course serving pizza at his new James Island restaurant. The menu at Food Fight includes pies topped with pepperoni and mushrooms, roasted cauliflower and olives, artichokes and shrimp.

Chorvat and his wife, Lori Milligan-Chorvat, are also offering a variety of dishes which aren't baked in an oven. All of them are equally consistent with the laid-back atmosphere the Chorvats are looking to cultivate in the former Roadside Seafood. Among the choices are a cheeseburger, Korean-style fried chicken, tofu sandwich and ramen.

Chorvat says he strives to buy local ingredients, such as the shrimp for the pizza and the pork for the ramen.

Food Fight, 807 Folly Road, is open noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843 640-3624 or go to facebook.comfoodfight807.