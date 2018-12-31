Name aside, Doar Bros. isn’t just a boys’ club.
While Jonathan and Adam Doar, the titular brothers, own the new cocktail bar on lower Meeting Street, bartender Megan Deschaine, who was instrumental in pushing forward Charleston’s local cocktail scene and winning national attention for it, is in charge of the drinks. The menu she’s designed includes a signature rye Manhattan made with cherry bark bitters and smoked duck, a martini finished with truffles and a seasonal punch.
In addition to liquor drinks, the 35-seat bar is serving beer, wine and small plates, such as crudo and mac-and-cheese, also enhanced with shaved truffles.
Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., opens at 4 p.m. weekdays and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It closes at midnight. For more information, visit doarbros.com. The bar doesn’t have a listed phone number.