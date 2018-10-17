Container Bar, first promoted as the Food Truck-O-Rama, opened late last month without a bar, but with its promised steady rotation of trucks.
Because the Rutledge Cab Co. team behind the North Central project didn’t receive its liquor license as swiftly as anticipated (owner Brad Creger blames Hurricane Florence), Container customers were at first encouraged to bring their own beer and wine to the food truck park. Now, in addition to a full bar, Container Bar provides tables, chairs and sun umbrellas for patrons, as well as a landscaped lot with supplied power for trucks.
Typically, one or two trucks stop by the Container Bar at 11 a.m. for lunch, with different trucks replacing them for the dinner shift starting at 4 p.m.; service ends when the trucks sell out of food. The lineup changes regularly, so visit containerbarchs.com for the latest on scheduled appearances.
Open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Container Bar is located at 2130 Mount Pleasant St. For more information, call 843-723-1447.