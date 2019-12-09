In just a few short weeks, the 2010s will be over and out. But should you later think back to what it meant to eat in this decade, you might conjure a set of plates similar to what Ryan and Kelleanne Jones are serving at their new Mount Pleasant restaurant.

The Connecticut transplants, who previously operated the popular Free Reign stand at Workshop, have captured the teens’ culinary zeitgeist at Community Table. Among the menu items at the I’On neighborhood restaurant are blistered shishito peppers with sea salt, fried oysters with sticky tomato jam, pan-seared trout with chili honey and Brussels sprouts, and a hanger steak frites (with an egg on it, of course.)

“We serve quality modern comfort food in an approachable atmosphere by people who care,” Kelleanne Jones said when asked what prospective customers should know about the restaurant.

Community Table, 148 Civitas St., is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 843-910-6111 or go to communitytablechs.com.